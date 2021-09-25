Greene Co. structure fire destroys house, responders catching rekindles the next day

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A structure fire in Greene County led to a total loss and fires that continued well into the next day, authorities say.

According to Greene County dispatchers a call came in from a property on the 900 block of Roaring Fork Road around 9:39 p.m. Friday, and according to Baileyton VFD Fire Chief Jay Whilen, the home’s roof had collapsed by the time responders arrived at the scene.

Due to the danger to department personnel, Wihlen said they were unable to enter the structure and extinguished the blaze from the outside.

Around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday Baileyton VFD were called to the site again due to a rekindle, a former fire site that reignites after responders have left. Chief Wihlen said that material in the basement had caught fire as high winds dried the scene and fighters were unable to enter.

Then, around 10:40 a.m. Saturday crews were called to the site for a third time due to a patch of burning wall that went concealed behind a brick veneer.

Wihlen said that while official causes have not been determined, the property owner believed a vehicle near the home may have caught fire, lighting the building nearby before it was discovered.