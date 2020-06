GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman with three active warrants.

According to a post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Division, Diana Leigh Swaney, 49, has active warrants for assault, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If anyone has information on where Swaney is, they are asked to call investigators at 423-798-1800.