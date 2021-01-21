Greene Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: Man wanted on assault, robbery charges after shooting incident

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a shooting suspect.

According to a post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Division, Andrew Ryan Dinsmore is wanted on charges that stem from “an early Thursday morning shooting incident in the Sunnyside area.”

The post says Dinsmore, 38, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, message the sheriff’s department or call the hotline at 423-972-7000.