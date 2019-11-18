Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department: Joint investigation leads to multiple meth-related arrests

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A month-long investigation into illegal meth distribution in Greene and Hawkins counties led to several arrests.
In a news release Monday from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, officials said they worked with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Greeneville Police Department and the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force to make these arrests.
The people listed below were arrested and charged with the following counts as a result of the investigation:
Amber Robinette, 34, Mosheim
- Maintaining a Dwelling
- Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Stacy Jean Greene, 35, Mohawk
- Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Violation of Community Corrections
J.B. Edward Malone, 34, Mosheim
- Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone
- Maintaining a Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Chad Dwayne Gray, 38, Mosheim
- Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine)
Rex Allen Gray, 47, Mosheim
- Violation of Probation (Criminal)
Daniel Rhea Pinkston, 32, Greeneville
- Violation of Probation (Sessions)
- Failure to Appear (Sessions)