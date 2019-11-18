Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department: Joint investigation leads to multiple meth-related arrests

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A month-long investigation into illegal meth distribution in Greene and Hawkins counties led to several arrests.

In a news release Monday from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, officials said they worked with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Greeneville Police Department and the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force to make these arrests.

The people listed below were arrested and charged with the following counts as a result of the investigation:

Amber Robinette, 34, Mosheim

Maintaining a Dwelling

Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Stacy Jean Greene, 35, Mohawk

Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of Community Corrections

J.B. Edward Malone, 34, Mosheim

Sale/Delivery/Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine) in a School Zone

Maintaining a Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chad Dwayne Gray, 38, Mosheim

Possession of a Schedule II Drug (methamphetamine)

Rex Allen Gray, 47, Mosheim

Violation of Probation (Criminal)

Daniel Rhea Pinkston, 32, Greeneville