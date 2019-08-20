Greene Co. Sheriff: Suspect known as ‘MILK MAN’ arrested for sale, delivery of meth

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Greene and Hawkins County have arrested a man they described as a ‘source of supply of methamphetamine’ to both counties.

Authorities said Michael Chad Myers, 37, of Bulls Gap, was arrested in June when authorities discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine and firearms.

Myers is also known as “MILK MAN.”

Previously, Myers was jailed on an $80,000 bond but was able to make bond.

Authorities said in a news release Tuesday that Myers continued to be a source of supply of the drug in both Hawkins and Greene County.

On Tuesday, deputies with the SWAT team and narcotics unit in both counties executed a search warrant at Myer’s home in Bulls Gap “in reference to the Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine.”

At that home, authorities discovered the following:

1.065 kilograms of methamphetamine

$3,992 in cash

Myers was jailed on charges of possession of Schedule II Drug for resale, maintaining a dwelling for drug use/sales/storage, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said this is a joint investigation that has been ongoing since August 2018, commending the officers who took part saying, “I thank each and every one of them for their efforts put forth on this case and every case they investigate.”

Myers is being held on a $100,000 bond.