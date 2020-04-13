Greene Co. Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway after Chuckey man transported to hospital

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Chuckey man was found shot and transported to the hospital.

According to a release from Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road on Friday night after being told of a shooting.

The release says deputies found Travis Graham, 42, of Chuckey, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Graham was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.

The incident is believed to have been domestic in nature.

As of Monday morning, the shooting is still under investigation.