Greene Co. Sheriff: Man previously arrested for shooting at police recaptured after manhunt

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say a man who shot at police officers during a chase in July is back in police custody Thursday after a brief manhunt.

Sheriff Wesley Holt stated that Joseph Hale has been caught and is in custody.

In July, authorities said Hale was involved in a vehicle pursuit in which he stopped, got out of his car, and fired three shots at a police officer from a handgun. After leading officers on a manhunt, Hale was found and taken into custody.

Hale was then transported to the Greene County Jail where he was held without bond.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.