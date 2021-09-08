Greene Co. Sheriff: Man charged with 1st-degree murder following February shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges following an investigation of the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in February, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found Steven Wild dead inside a home on Warrensburg Road on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from apparent gunshot wounds.

A Greene County Grand Jury charged 27-year-old Dillion Edward Ramsey with first-degree murder on Sept. 1, the release says, after Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys presented evidence to the court.

Ramsey was arrested as a person of interest in February and was in custody on other charges as well, including violation of probation and public intoxication.

He remains at the Greene County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in criminal court at Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay updated with developments on-air and online at WJHL.com.