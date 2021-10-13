Greene Co. Sheriff: Man accused of stealing $100K skid steer

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone man is facing a theft charge after the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) investigated reports from the Greene County Highway Department of a stolen Caterpillar Skid Steer valued at $100,000.

A release from GCSD said that between Oct. 7-9, someone moved the skid steer from a construction site on Smith Mill Road.

Deputies said they discovered the equipment at West Main Recycling partially submerged in mud behind the warehouse, which took hours for crews to recover.

Charles Lee Murray, 41, Limestone, was charged with theft over $60,000 and is held on a $35,000 bond.