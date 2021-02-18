Greene Co. Schools: No children injured after mini school bus involved in accident, driver and aide taken to hospital

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad confirmed they were on the scene of an accident on 11E involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Rescue squad officials said the accident involved two vehicles and a Greene County school bus near the intersection of Twin Barnes Road and 11E.

Greene County Director of Schools David McLain told News Channel 11 two kids were on the min school bus and both were reportedly okay.

The driver and the aide were taken to the hospital, according to McLain.

As of Thursday afternoon McLain was unsure of their specific injuries related to the crash.