GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County (GCS) school bus and vehicle collided Monday morning at 4970 Old Baileyton Road, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), there were 15 passengers on the school bus when a 1999 Mercedes SUV was traveling around a curve and hit a patch of ice, causing the SUV to hit the bus.

The 16-year-old driver of the SUV did not get injured in the crash. A 14-year-old passenger in the SUV also escaped without injuries.

Sipe told News Channel 11 that the Greene County EMA received a call to respond to the scene at 7:38 a.m. According to Sipe, no children were hurt in the crash. It is unknown at this time if the driver or passenger(s) in the vehicle sustained any injuries.

Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)

Other responding agencies included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the THP.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.