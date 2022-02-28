GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County (GCS) school bus and vehicle collided Monday morning at 4970 Old Baileyton Road, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), there were 15 passengers on the school bus when a 1999 Mercedes SUV was traveling around a curve and hit a patch of ice, causing the SUV to hit the bus.

The 16-year-old driver of the SUV did not get injured in the crash. A 14-year-old passenger in the SUV also escaped without injuries.

Sipe told News Channel 11 that the Greene County EMA received a call to respond to the scene at 7:38 a.m. According to Sipe, no children were hurt in the crash. It is unknown at this time if the driver or passenger(s) in the vehicle sustained any injuries.

  • Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)

Other responding agencies included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the THP.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.