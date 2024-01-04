GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Regional Planning Commission met on Thursday to discuss potential solutions on how to better zone solar farms in the future after community members voiced concerns.

“A lot of those individuals who had actually moved here from other areas were not happy about the possibility of a 50 acres of solar panels being next to their property,” Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey said.

Woolsey said that community members voiced their concerns about how Greene County is known and loved for its rural atmosphere and they worry that too many solar farms being built on rural land would ruin the beauty of the area.

“Greene County is a big tourist area,” Woolsey said. “We have a lot of people that come here to look at our beautiful landscapes, and we have a lot of people moving here, so we are actively, trying to make sure that we preserve the beauty.”

At the work session, members of the Planning Commission spoke about multiple possible solutions. Lyn Ashburn researches projects for Greene County and she said one solution they feel is the best would be to zone the farms as General Manufacturing (M-2).

“The proposal that we’re working on now, would basically limit the utility scale, those are the larger developments,” Ashburn said. “That would limit those to brownfields, which in our case are landfills that have been closed, that are basically just vacant right now. So they would be limited to brownfields that were zoned M-2, which is a high impact use district.”

Ashburn told News Channel 11 that since these brownfields are already zoned as M-2 they are placed in areas that would be adequate for solar farms.

“I think one of the things it’s going to do is relieve concerns that people had about basically loss of farmland,” Ashburn said. “Agriculture is very important in Greene County, and protecting our farmland is important. By restricting it to brownfields that are zoned for high impact use, people will know ahead of time where those solar farms could locate.”

The Planning Commission meeting was only a work session, meaning no action was taken. However, a proposal will be drawn up and presented to Greene County commissioners during their meeting in March.