Greene Co. Partnership launches historic Greeneville Mural Trail through downtown

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Partnership has launched a new trail of twelve murals to tell the history of the Greeneville community.

According to a release from the partnership, “the Greeneville Mural Trail is a proud nod to Greene County’s historic past and an acknowledgement of its bright future.”

The twelve murals that make up the trail detail Greeneville’s past by depicting such people and events like Andrew Johnson and the first railroad.

“We are blessed with a lot of history in Greene County. This Mural Trail is the result of the hard work of so many within our community,” said Jeff Taylor, Greene County Partnership President and CEO.

Informational booklets on the mural trail and coloring/scavenger hunt books are available at the Greene County Partnership, along with two of the murals.

You can find an online customized map by clicking here.

You can learn more about the mural trail by clicking here or by calling the partnership at 423-638-4111.