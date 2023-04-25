GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A previously missing man from Greene County has been found safe in Georgia, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A Silver Alert was issued on April 17 for Edwin Bowen, 73. The TBI reported at the time that he had a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return home.

On Tuesday, the TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Bowen had been located.

The sheriff’s department told News Channel 11 that he was found at a V.A. facility in Georgia and was “doing well.”