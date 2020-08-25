Greene Co. investigators searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Friday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Criminal Investigations Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a post from the department, Nathan Story was last seen Friday, August 21 at the U-Turn for Christ Center on Black Road.

The post says Nathan left the center’s property and has not made contact with family members since then.

Nathan is originally from California, according to the post.

Anyone with information about Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to call 423-798-1800 or 423-972-7000.