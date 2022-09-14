GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivers books to children all over the world — including several locations in Northeast Tennessee.

The Greene County Imagination Library announced it has delivered over 560,000 books to young readers since 2005.

“Actually, as of today, we hit the 560,000 mark, so we’re a little bit over 555 [thousand],” said Ruth Burkey with the Greene County Imagination Library. “But we did select a lovely 18-month-old named Kenna Miller, who is a Greene county resident and she was the recipient of a book that was signed by Dolly Parton.”

Burkey said the service helps to get books into the hands of children to spark a love for reading and learning.

“Reading from the time a child is born, even when it’s a newborn, just to hear mom and dad’s voice and to read that book, they associate words and the voice and then they associate the words and the voice with book and the pictures, and it instills a love for reading in them so that by the time they’re 5 and they start school, they are absolutely ready to start a wonderful education,” she said.

Parton’s Imagination Library was launched in 1995 in Sevier County. By 2003, the program had mailed 1 million books, according to its website. To learn more about the Imagination Library, click here.