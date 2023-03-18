GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society welcomed the public to its new facility at an open house celebration on Saturday.

Participants were able to tour the new building and meet staff, volunteers and animals that are up for adoption. Facility staff said this new space will provide dogs and cats with larger, more comfortable kennels, and a big outdoor play area.

“We are so excited for the open house and the ribbon cutting today,” said Executive Director Amy Bowman. “It’s because of our generous supporters in our community that we were actually able to build this new, modern, much larger facility. So, today is a great opportunity for everyone to come out and take a behind-the-scenes tour of our facility. They’ll be able to check out all the cat areas, dog areas, the administrative areas of the building. And we’re just so excited about the great turnout that we’ve got.”

The facility is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter that was founded in 1976. Staff told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to have a space that will make animals in their care happier.

“When we built the shelter, what we had in mind was for it to be a happy place,” Bowman said. “We wanted it to be very comfortable for the animals. We wanted it to alleviate as much stress as possible for the animals that come through our doors. We wanted it to be a good experience for our visitors.”

Another feature of the facility is roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” where felines can lounge in the fresh air.

The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s new location, which opened in January, is at 400 N Rufe Taylor Road in Tusculum. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m.