FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greene County Health Department will be hosting a free flu clinic during an upcoming basketball game in February.

The health department will be setting up at the Hal Henard Gym during the Greeneville vs Chuckey Doak basketball game on February 7.

According to a post by Greeneville City Schools on social media, the clinic is free and open to the community.

You can stop in and get your free flu shot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on February 7.