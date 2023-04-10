BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders in Greene County pulled a man from his burning vehicle Monday morning.

Baileyton Police and the United Volunteer Fire Department responded to an accident with injury on the southbound exit 36 off-ramp on Interstate 81. Once on the scene, they found a vehicle had hit a light pole and caught fire, and the driver was reportedly trapped inside.

Baileyton Police Chief Josh Ferguson and a United VFD firefighter pulled the man from the vehicle. According to the United VFD, officials believe the man suffered a medical emergency causing him to veer off the road. After the accident, the driver was reportedly confused and unable to evacuate the vehicle.

Photo: United Volunteer Fire Department

Actions from both first responders saved the man from further injury or even death, the United VFD told News Channel 11. The driver was transported to Greeneville Community Hospital.

United VFD, Baileyton PD, Mosheim PD and Greeneville-Greene County EMS all responded to the accident.