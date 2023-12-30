GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – During the winter months, many in the region rely on firewood to keep their homes warm. Some of them, however, experience trouble finding or funding firewood for their homes.

That’s where the Greene County Firewood Ministry steps in.

The ministry consists of 20 to 30 volunteers who work year-round, preparing the firewood for delivery. David Andrew, President of the Ministry, said they prepared to serve hundreds of households this season.

“In the course of a heating season, we will deliver six to 800 loads of firewood,” said Andrew. “We will help 250 to 300 households.”

Throughout the year, those volunteers meet every week to prepare for the cold weather. Each volunteer offers all they can to help others.

“There’s a lot of work goes on here, and everybody kind of has their own niche,” said Jim Morrell, a delivery driver for the ministry. “And my niche is delivering firewood.”

Morrell has volunteered with the ministry for the last four years. For him, delivering firewood is just one way to give back to the community.

“They’re content, but they have struggles,” Morrell said. “And we try to help them with one struggle. We can’t help with everything, but we do what we can do.”

The Ministry’s wood lot is filled with stacks of firewood ready for delivery, but these stacks take time and effort to come together.

“We’ll go out and pick [the trees] up and bring them to the lot,” Andrew. “We’ll cut them to length and then we’ll process them through the splitters and turn them into firewood.”

Firewood recipients are referred to the ministry through their local food bank. Recipient Vinnie McQueen said the firewood is essential to her well-being, and she is forever grateful to the ministry.

“They brought me a load just before Christmas,” said McQueen. “I was out except for little sticks. And I called David and I told him and a man brought it to me. I told him, ‘I couldn’t have gotten no better Christmas present than what you just brought me.'”

For those who volunteer, being a part of the ministry helps to give them a different perspective on life.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a home that’s heated and some people aren’t able to have that and it’s getting cold,” said Drew Hillyer. Hillyer is a Greeneville resident volunteering during his college’s winter break. “And so I’m just able to help people out.”

Those interested in volunteering with the ministry can find more information on its website.