GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most events will still go on at the Greene County Fair despite the rainfall and potential flooding in the Tri-Cities region Monday.

The only event canceled as of 2:15 p.m. is the tractor pull, which had been originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

The rainfall did not lead to any other cancellations, however. Events expected to go on Monday include Main Street Jam Group at the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at 6 p.m. and Fairest of the Fair at 8 p.m. The carnival section will also remain open.

The fairgrounds were not the only area to see heavy rains in Greene County. Two lanes in the 1600 block of Snapps Ferry Road were closed as of 2:30 p.m. due to flooding.

The gates will close at 11 p.m.

