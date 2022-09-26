GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department.

“I have dedicated my life to the GCSD. It is an honor to serve the citizens of Greene County and work with the great staff at the Sheriff’s Department,” Key said in the release. “I am happy to continue to serve in my new role as Jail Administrator and will do so to the best of my ability.”

Key spent most of his time with the department in its corrections division and was promoted to captain in 2014.

“I am proud of John Key,” Sheriff Holt said. “I have worked with John my entire career. He is a loyal and trustworthy employee. He is respected throughout the state for his knowledge and experience.”