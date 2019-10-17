Greene Co. deputies find hidden compartments in hotel drug bust

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County authorities have arrested a man on multiple drug charges after a reported disturbance at a hotel in Bulls Gap.

According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Super 8 off Interstate 81 in Bulls Gap early Thursday morning.

Authorities said people at the hotel reported hearing loud noises come from one of the rooms. They described what sounded like a fight.

According to people at the hotel, two men in dark hoodies got in a car and left.

As deputies approached the room, they found the door was closed, and eventually forced their way inside.

Once inside, deputies found John Bowers, 43, of Kingsport inside. They also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The news release also said a search of the room revealed, “…multiple hidden compartments in the room including a hole cut into the box springs of the bed and a hole cut into the upholstery of a chair in the room.”

Deputies also found several needles, marijuana, cash, and a magnifying glass.

Bowers was arrested and taken to the Greene County Detention Center. He is being held on a $13,000 bond.

No further information was immediately available.