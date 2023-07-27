GREENEVILLE Tenn. (WJHL)- The end of July has brought a heat wave to the Tri-Cities, and with football season right around the corner, high schools like Greeneville and North Greene are making sure students are safe from the high temperatures while on the field.

“We do a lot of work together, when I’m making the practice schedule we make sure that there’s enough water breaks,” said Greeneville High School football coach Eddie Spradlen. “Depending on what the temperature is that day, if we need to adjust practice or anything like that.”

Greeneville High School has implemented a new weather system that will alert coaches and staff if weather conditions become too dangerous. Glenn Evatt, the athletic director for the high school said they will modify practice if it’s too hot outside.

“We decide if we need to alter practice, change practice altogether or move it up an hour or two,” said Evatt. “We’re going to do whatever we need to do, to protect our kids and to be able to still get an efficient practice.”

Evatt told News Channel 11 that in case of emergencies, they follow an action plan.

“The plan includes cold tubs, immersion tubs that we will put them in if they get to that point where it becomes a medical emergency,” said Evatt.

Eric Tilson, football coach at North Greene High School, said they also have safety measures in place, one of which is watering the football field.

“It just keeps it cool,” said Tilson. “We try to water before and after practices and it softens the playing surface and gets some moisture in the air.”

Tilson said that their entire staff is CPR certified, and their athletic trainer is a medical professional.

“Days like today, we’re required to let them have water at any time,” said Tilson. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in the middle of drill; if they need water, we’re taking water, then sometimes we’ll take a five-minute period.’

