Greene Co. authorities seeking tips after 36 cows taken from farm

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help after 36 cows were reportedly taken from a farm in the county.

Authorities posted on the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department Facebook Page that the reported theft happened around 11 p.m. on January 16.

That post also read, “someone took over 30 cows from a farm on Cox Hill Rd in Greene County. The thieves used gates located on the farm to make a cattle chute into trailers. A neighbor heard 2 diesel trucks on the farm around that time.”







A report from the sheriff’s office says the owners aren’t sure who could have stolen the cows, but surrounding counties and their cattle sales will be investigated.

The estimated value of the missing cattle is $40,000, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Holt at 423-798-1800.