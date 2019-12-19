Greene Co. authorities searching for man wanted for statutory rape

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Greene County are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted on statutory rape charges.

Joseph Wayne Stanton, 24, of Bulls Gap is wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for charges of statutory rape and failure to appear (domestic assault).

Authorities said anyone with information about Stanton’s whereabouts is asked to contact them at 423-798-1800. You may also PM the Greene County Sheriffs Dept./Warrant Divison Facebook Page or text/call our hotline at 423-972-7000.