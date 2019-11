GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities are continuing to search for answers after a man found his missing horse dead in the woods.

The horse was missing for more than a week from property on Raders Sidetrack Road in Mosheim.

When the owner went looking for the horse, Greene County authorities reported that the man found it dead in the woods and that it “had been shot in the shoulder area.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this to call 423-798-1800.