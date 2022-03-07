BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday identified a body found at an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road over the weekend.

A release states the body was that of Douglas Bryan Boruff, 51, of Louisville, Tennessee in Blount County.

Investigators await an autopsy to determine Boruff’s cause of death, and anyone with information should call the GCSD at 423-798-1800.

No further information has been released at this time.