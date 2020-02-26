1  of  3
Greene Co. Authorities: 65-year-old Afton man reported missing

AFTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help as they search for a man reportedly last seen on January 13.

The Greene County Criminal Investigations Department posted the information to social media, asking anyone with information about Richard Earl Tolley, 65, to contact authorities.

The post says that Tolley’s son last saw him when he left his son’s home “on Jan. 13 when he left his Afton home in a 1996 black Ford Ranger pickup with TN Tag # BZP171.”

Anyone with information regarding Tolley’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett at 423-798-1800 or email him.

You can also send a personal message to the GCSD CID Facebook Page or call the crime tip hotline at 423-972-7000.

