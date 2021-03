GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greene County Animal Control will be temporarily shut down for the next few weeks due to parvo.

According to Chris Cutshall, Director of Greene County Animal Control, the building will be temporarily closed until April 5.

We’re told all dogs have been quarantined off-site and officials are now in the process of deep cleaning the shelter off of Hal Henard Road.

No further information was immediately available.