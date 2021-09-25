Greene Co. 911: Motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition, airlifted out of West Greene High School

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a motorcycle crash in Greene County, one person required an airlift to medical care in critical condition.

According to Greene County 911, the patient was involved in a motorcycle crash at the corner of W Andrew Johnson Highway and Pottertown Road around 2:45 p.m. on September 25.

As a result of the crash, the patient was left in critical condition according to dispatchers. As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the patient was awaiting airlift out of a landing zone at West Greene High School to Johnson City Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss