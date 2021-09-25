Greene Co. 911: Motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition, airlifted out of West Greene High School

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a motorcycle crash in Greene County, one person required an airlift to medical care in critical condition.

According to Greene County 911, the patient was involved in a motorcycle crash at the corner of W Andrew Johnson Highway and Pottertown Road around 2:45 p.m. on September 25.

As a result of the crash, the patient was left in critical condition according to dispatchers. As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the patient was awaiting airlift out of a landing zone at West Greene High School to Johnson City Medical Center.