Greene Co. 911: Crews on scene of Bulls Gap structure fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of a house fire in the 5100 block of Mt. Carmel Road in Bulls Gap.
Greene County Emergency Communications told News Channel 11 that crews were called to a house fire at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department is currently battling the fully-involved structure fire, according to dispatch.
EMS is currently on the way to the scene, but no further details are available yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.