Green Bridge Landing Park dedicated in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The dedication of the Green Bridge Landing Park happened in Carter County on Sunday afternoon.

The park has been a collaborative project between the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board and Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts.





The park includes a changing station for kayakers in the style of the old covered bridge that used to stand in the area.

Photo: Wesley R. Bradley via Facebook

The park is right on the Doe River and a popular spot for kayakers.

The land for the park was donated by the Carter County Board of Education.

The park is located along Highway 19E in Hampton, across from Hampton High School.