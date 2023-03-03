JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Great Oak Brewing Company in Johnson City is increasing production to more than 1,000 barrels this year.

News Channel 11 spoke with head brewer Keith Dancy of the Johnson City-based brewery, who said the number of barrels they’re taking on this year is more than double from where they started.

“Our capacity when I started working at the brewery four years ago, they were making about 400 to 500 barrels a year, and like I said this year we’ll be up into the 1500 barrel range,” Dancy said.

Great Oak Brewing offers a wide selection of beer and is located inside the Southern Craft restaurant on Spring Street in Johnson City.