ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County took place Thursday night with a couple of celebrity appearances.

The 2023 Great Futures Dinner included a buffet dinner by The Black Olive, a meet and greet with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, a music performance by Carson Peters, and a silent auction. News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins served as the emcee.

“This year is so special because we have Rusty Wallace during race week and we have Carson Peters for our entertainment tonight, and we have amazing people in this community who are tending to give to kids and to give to the club,” said Shelly Parham, CEO for Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.

Parham said she is proud of what the Boys and Girls Club is able to provide children and their families. The Elizabethton/Carter County club serves around 120–160 kids per day on average.

“We feed them, we transport them, we help them with homework, and we have technology and art,” she said. “It’s just an amazing program. I’m so proud to be the leader of this club.”

The event took place at TCAT Elizabethton.