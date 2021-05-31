UPDATE: Children found safe after alleged abduction from SWVA home, fugitives still sought

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Update 11:23 a.m. – Two children reportedly abducted from a Southwest Virginia home on Sunday have been found safe, but authorities are still seeking the fugitives reportedly involved.

According to a post from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, James Armstrong, 37, of Troutdale, and Carly Mattingly, 31, of Marion are charged with the following:

Child abduction

Breaking and entering

Domestic assault

Child endangerment

The post states Armstrong and Mattingly “unlawfully gained entry into the home of a family member. Deputies responded to the scene on Highlands Parkway just before midnight on Sunday.

They reportedly assaulted the family members and took the two children from the home.

A spokesperson from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 the children were found safe shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to search for both Armstrong and Mattingly as of Monday morning.

GCSO states that the children had been removed from the suspects by the Smyth County Department of Social Services. The children had been placed with assaulted family member in Grayson County.

Armstrong and Mattingly were last seen driving in a white Jeep SUV, which the post states could be a Cherokee or Liberty model.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or their location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-773-3241.

The case has been adopted by the United States Marshal Service, according to the post.