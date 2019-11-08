Gray RAM clinic offered care to over 760 people

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At the Appalachian Fairgrounds, 764 people received free dental vision and medical care at the Remote Area Medical Clinic last weekend.

RAM staff, along with more than 1,100 professional and general support volunteers, provided $479,736 worth of free care.

PREVIOUS STORY: RAM clinic expands community resources at annual free clinic

According to a press release from the RAM Volunteer Corps, the three-day clinic included dental cleanings, dental x-rays, dental fillings, dental extractions, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, general medical exams, and women’s health exams – including mammograms, reproductive health education, pre-pregnancy services and a year’s worth of free birth control. Additional services included lung x-rays, flu shots and other vaccines, oral cancer screenings, skin exams and dermoscopy, mental health counseling, and audiology services – including hearing aids.

Source: Remote Area Medical

“We had another successful RAM clinic in Gray this year thanks to the work of our wonderful volunteers,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman in the release. “We are glad to have been able to continue to fill the gaps for the underserved and underinsured who can’t afford or don’t have access to a doctor, dentist, or optometrist.”

PREVIOUS STORY: RAM clinic offered in Gray this weekend

Appalachian Mountain Project Access, based in Johnson City, collaborated with Ballad Health Cancer Care and East Tennessee State University to bring an array of resources, the release detailed.

Source: Remote Area Medical

According to the release, ETSU played a key role in bringing volunteers from the College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Public Health, the Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic, and the ETSU RAM Chapter comprised of student volunteers.

This is the third RAM clinic they have hosted in Gray.

For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics, to make a donation, or to volunteer with RAM, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.