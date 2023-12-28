KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A workplace fatality at the Gatlinburg Convention Center is under investigation.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent an investigator to the Convention Center to determine who employed the worker and what led to the death after receiving a report regarding a workplace fatality that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker of Gray, Tennessee.

Witnesses told Gatlinburg Police Department investigators that Coker fell 32 feet while installing lighting and stage elements for an upcoming event. A GPD spokesperson said he was employed by The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197.

Emergency personnel responded to a report that a person had fallen from the ceiling in the Great Hall area of the convention center.

“During the investigative process, the TOSHA investigator typically surveys the location of the incident, reviews company records, and procedures, and conducts interviews with management and employees,” said the agency.

No other information about the death has been released by TOSHA. According to the administration’s website, all workplace fatalities must be reported within eight hours of occurrence.

The investigation is expected to take between eight and ten weeks. A report detailing the agency’s findings will be open for review once the investigation is final.