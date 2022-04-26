GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Gray Fossil Site needs volunteers this summer and will host a volunteer drive this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the site. Attendees will learn about operations at the site and how they can participate. Following the event, volunteers can apply by filling out an application on-site or online.

The fossil site needs volunteers to support paleontologists as they extract and preserve fossils. This year’s volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in the field and inside the lab. Volunteer positions will begin in May.

Prior experience is not necessary and applicants may be as young as 16 years. Minors will need a guardian’s signature to apply. Volunteers can work three or more hours per week on a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. Positions are limited.

More information about volunteering can be found on the fossil site’s website.