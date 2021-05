JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County 4th grader received special recognition during Monday night’s County Commission meeting.

Max Whitaker — or Mr. Max as he is known — started a Facebook group called The Read Along Friends in May 2020. Since launching the site Max has read over 100 books on Facebook.

Washington County commissioners honored the Gray Elementary School student with a proclamation.

More than 250 people have joined The Read Along Friends group on Facebook.