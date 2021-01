GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gray Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, January 27, according to Washington County Tennessee Schools.

The district tweeted Wednesday morning that the school would be closed due to heating issues.

No other Washington County Schools are affected or will change their schedules.