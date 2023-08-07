TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Gray Elementary School’s assistant principal, Dr. Cindy Hill, has been appointed to Tennessee’s Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee for 2023-24.

A release from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said Hill is one of 14 education professionals chosen to serve on the committee.

“I am proud to appoint Dr. Cindy Hill of Gray Elementary as a member of the Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee,” said Hargett. “We are honored to have an education professional so committed to increasing civic engagement among students serve as a committee member.”

Dr. Hill will work with her co-members to develop lesson plans and curricula that align with the state’s academic standards “to incorporate civic engagement throughout the K-12 education experience,” the release states.