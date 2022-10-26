GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss upcoming development requests in the Gray area.

The meeting will begin with a presentation on the requested developments as well as what it will take to fulfill the projects. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with local and state officials regarding the propositions.

“As our area continues to experience growth, we are placing a high priority on citizen communication,” said Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball. “We want to be informative and transparent about these processes to ensure our community continues to be highly desirable for current residents as well as prospective ones.”

Daniel Boone High School is located at 1440 Suncrest Drive.