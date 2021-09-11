Gray army reserve unit deploys for Kuwait on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On a day that means a lot for many service members, the men and women of the 702nd Army Engineers formally commenced their deployment Saturday to assist in construction and infrastructure work in Kuwait.

The company was originally founded in 1943 and served with distinction in action within Northern France, Central Europe and the Ardennes forest.

The company currently consists of 150 members, who will be in Kuwait for a ten month deployment.

“We all raised our right hands for a reason,” said 1st Lieutenant Jessica Covert, the company’s commanding officer. “And it’s honestly to protect this country and the soldiers and the families back home, and we want to make sure that these freedoms aren’t free, that we have to fight for it.”

Speakers at the event included both military and civilian voices like Representative Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee’s first district.

A common topic for speakers was the responsibility of those the deployed leave behind, like spouses, children and employers. Army Reserve personnel encouraged anyone struggling after their loved ones’ deployment to reach out to the reserve center.