Grants to enhance outdoor dining awarded to 11 Kingsport restaurants

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eleven Kingsport restaurants have been awarded grants to expand their outdoor dining options in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and alleviate the financial challenges they are facing as a result of the pandemic.

A total of $45,000 was awarded to Backwoods Burger Bar, Braeden’s BBQ & Catering, Chef’s Pizzeria, Cornucopia, Fusion, High Voltage, Lynn Garden Restaurant, Main Street Pizza Company, Model City Tap House, Riverfront Seafood Company, and The Shack.

The funds can be used to create or expand outdoor dining by purchasing items such as tables, chairs, umbrellas, heaters, tents, lighting, and more.

State health officials encourage the use of outdoor spaces in order to decrease the risk of spreading the virus.

The restaurants were selected by an independent panel consisting of three local business leaders who reviewed 18 grant applications, according to the Downtown Kingsport Association.

The grants were funded by the Downtown Kingsport Economic Development Board and administered by the Kingsport Chamber.