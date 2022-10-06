WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A $232,500 grant will help expand Starlink satellite-based internet service in Wise County.

According to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), the grant by the VCEDA and Telehealth Access Fund will be spent on hardware, wiring and two-year subscriptions at 94 Wise County residences.

The VCEDA says this will increase internet access among unserved or underserved children in the county and expand telehealth access as well.

The money will go to the Wise County Industrial Development Authority, which said the extra funding will bring the total number of students who receive Starlink internet access in the county to 438.

“VCEDA was appropriated $500,000 in the Virginia state budget for FY2023 and $500,000 in FY2024 for initiatives intended to expand education and telehealth access,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said in a release. “Previously, in FY2022, VCEDA also received $500,000 for this purpose and developed the VCEDA Education and Telehealth Access fund to administer the funds being received from the state.”

Wise County also committed $155,000 toward the project, according to the VCEDA.