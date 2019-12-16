Grant to help Washington County begin preparing industrial site

Washington County, Tenn. will receive a $94,500 state grant to begin preparing 37 acres (outlined in yellow) at the county’s industrial park for marketing to employers.

Telford, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tenn. will receive a $94,500 state grant for “due diligence studies” on a 37-acre site in the Washington County Industrial Park. Those studies are the first step in a several-year process that can lead to site certification, which the county’s lead economic developer said is essentially a prerequisite for recruiting industry.

The money, along with a required $40,500 match from Washington County, will cover a survey of underground rock, cultural, wetlands and archaealogical surveys, a grading and master plans for the site. Only then will the county know what size building could fit on the land and the costs for creating a certified site through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD).

NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller

Earlier this year, Washington County scored a $37 million investment from German company ebm-papst that’s expected to bring up to 200 jobs on adjacent property earlier that had undergone the same process.

“In today’s economic development game, site readiness is extremely important,” Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP) CEO Mitch Miller said Monday. “You have to show that everything is taken care of before you get a sniff of a company. This is step one of getting the site ready in the hopes that down the road we can get a graded site out there.”

Miller gave credit to the Washington County Commission, saying commissioners had provided a significant investment that ultimately led to the ebm-papst announcement. “They’ve been great in recent years allowing us the opportunity to go and fetch some of these grants, by actually putting money behind those efforts and supporting them,” he said.

The 37-acre site would be the industrial park’s third certified site. Another has capacity for a building up to 150,000 square feet, leaving the county less competitive for larger projects.

It will likely be 18 to 24 months before the due diligence is complete and the county can turn toward the next stage of site development, Miller said. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the next phase would involve significantly higher investment for grading and other infrastructure. From that point, should funding be available, grading could take up to another 18 months, but the process paid off on the land next door, Miller said.

“We had partners like TVA and ECD and the county commission and others that stepped up to help get that (ebm-papst) site ready and we saw success from it,” Miller said. “You know, we’ve got a blueprint, we’ve got a framework of what it’s going to take to get there.”

A big empty building to market

Just east of the ebm-papst site, NeTREP and the county will have an empty building to market by February, Miller said. Alo Tennessee, Inc. is closing its operations by the end of this year. The Swedish maker of farm equipment will leave behind a 300,000-square-foot building at the industrial park’s entrance.

The 300,000-square-foot Alo building (right) is coming available.

With a strong economy and limited local inventory to dangle in front of companies looking to expand or relocate, Miller said the departure of Alo, which had shrunk to 100 employees by May, could have a silver lining.

“What it is going to give us is one of the most attractive buildings in the region to ultimately go and market,” he said. “We’re about to get a 300,000 square foot-plus square foot building on the market with pretty decent ceiling heights, it’s in great condition.”