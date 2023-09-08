WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A federal grant will help increase security at a Wise County public housing complex.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $250,000 to the Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office.

The funds will be used to purchase surveillance cameras, lighting, and an electronic entry system for Clinchview Apartments in St. Paul.

The funds were awarded through HUD’s Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Funding program.