Grant money to add more school resource officers in Virginia

More than 50 localities in Virginia have been awarded over $3.47 million in grants to pay for new school resource and security officers.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam approved the General Assembly’s amendment to add an additional $3 million for a grant program to increase the number of Virginia schools with school resource and school security officers.

The grants will place school resource officers and school security officer positions at 45 elementary schools, 17 middle schools and 31 high schools.

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said the additional positions will increase the number of school resource officers in Virginia by 10%.

The officers are required to attend training on various topics, including adolescent brain development and trauma, mental health issues and students with disabilities.