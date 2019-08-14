LIVE NOW /
Grant allowing Johnson County Schools to place SRO in every school

Local

Source: Johnson County Department of Education FB

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson County Schools announced Wednesday that they will now have a school resource officer in every school.

According to a post on the Johnson County Department of Education’s Facebook page, this new development was made possible thanks to a grant.

According to the school district’s website, the following schools are in Johnson County:

  • Shady Valley Elementary
  • Roan Creek Elementary
  • Mountain City Elementary
  • Laurel Elementary
  • Doe Elementary
  • Johnson County Middle School
  • Johnson County High School

