Grant allowing Johnson County Schools to place SRO in every school

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson County Schools announced Wednesday that they will now have a school resource officer in every school.
According to a post on the Johnson County Department of Education’s Facebook page, this new development was made possible thanks to a grant.
According to the school district’s website, the following schools are in Johnson County:
- Shady Valley Elementary
- Roan Creek Elementary
- Mountain City Elementary
- Laurel Elementary
- Doe Elementary
- Johnson County Middle School
- Johnson County High School