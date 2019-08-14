Grant allowing Johnson County Schools to place SRO in every school

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson County Schools announced Wednesday that they will now have a school resource officer in every school.

According to a post on the Johnson County Department of Education’s Facebook page, this new development was made possible thanks to a grant.

Johnson County Schools is proud to announce that we received a grant that will allow us to have a resource officer in… Posted by Johnson County Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

According to the school district’s website, the following schools are in Johnson County: